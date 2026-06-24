Indigo Paints presses the accelerator, puts growth ahead of margins

Indigo Paints is looking to shed its conservative approach and prioritise growth over profitability, marking a significant shift for a company known for protecting its industry-leading margins.
The paintmaker is prepared to give up some profitability to accelerate market share gains, even as it sees competitive intensity easing in the Indian paints market, managing director Hemant Jalan said during the company's FY26 analyst interaction in May.
“I think it was a collective decision of the Board that maybe we have been a bit conservative in the past, and we need to press the accelerator and spend a little more liberally, whether it is on trade, whether it is on influencers, etc. It may result in a drop in gross margin by 2-2.5 percentage points while still maintaining our leadership in the industry,” he said.