IndiGo courts rival pilots as flight chaos sparks talent war

Air India previously said it is setting up a pilot training school in Amravati, Maharashtra, with an annual intake of 180 candidates. The school is expected to be operational next year. The airline will also install 10 Airbus simulators at its Gurugram facility, with two of them already operational. Another 11 simulators will be set up in partnership with Boeing, also at the Gurugram facility. The airline also has a tie-up with two pilot training schools in the US.