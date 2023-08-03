IndiGo Q1 profit soars to record4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Net profit rose to ₹3,090.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from a loss of ₹1,064.3 crore. Total income rose by 32% to ₹17,161 crore from a year earlier
NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, reported record quarterly profit and revenue on robust demand for air travel, lower fuel costs, and favourable foreign currency movement.
