IndiGo Q1 profit soars to record

Out of the 316 aircraft in its fleet, IndiGo owns 14 and 300 are on operating lease while two are on wet lease, where an aircraft is leased along with crew. The airline’s management stated that while acquiring assets such as engines and aircraft did not make sense once covid pandemic impacted the business, the positive business sentiment over the last three quarters has led to this change in strategy. The airline has reported a cumulative profit of ₹5,421 crore over the three quarters spanning October 2022 until June 2023.