IndiGo Q1 results preview: Market share gains, higher costs and the Walsh transition in focus

Abhishek LawDipali Banka
5 min read22 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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IndiGo is preparing for a pivotal 20th year amid leadership changes and muted growth. Incoming CEO Willie Walsh will oversee crucial June-quarter earnings,(REUTERS)
Summary
Market share gains, rising costs, engine strategy and incoming CEO William Walsh will dominate investor focus as IndiGo reports June-quarter earnings ahead of its next phase of growth.

IndiGo has weathered the worst of the turbulence triggered by the West Asia war. But as it enters its 20th year of operations, India's largest airline is preparing for a new chapter amid a leadership transition, muted growth and fresh questions over how it will execute its international ambitions.

The June-quarter earnings, due on 23 July, will therefore be about more than just the numbers. Investors are likely to treat the results as the first checkpoint in a broader transition, with incoming chief executive William Walsh set to take charge on 3 August.

Since its operational meltdown in December, the airline has seen around five senior management changes. Former chief executive Pieter Elbers resigned with immediate effect in March. Around the same time, Jason Herter, senior vice-president of the operations control centre, was relieved of his duties following a government directive.

Also Read | For IndiGo, Q1 will be real earnings test of West Asia war impact

IndiGo subsequently appointed former International Airlines Group chief Willie Walsh as its new CEO, Aloke Singh, the former chief executive of Air India Express, as chief strategy officer, and Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as chief human resources officer (CHRO). Rahul Bhatia, the airline's co-founder and interim chief executive, will oversee the June-quarter earnings—the last results announcement before Walsh assumes charge.

The key questions for investors will be whether Walsh brings further management changes, how he navigates IndiGo's international expansion and what the airline's growth strategy will look like as it enters its third decade.

The transition comes as IndiGo seeks to move beyond its traditional low-cost, domestic-focused model and build a larger international network, including long-haul operations.

The airline has also taken a significant step towards reducing its dependence on a single engine supplier. Its landmark agreement with CFM International for more than 300 LEAP-1A engines will help diversify its engine fleet after problems with Pratt & Whitney engines left nearly four dozen IndiGo aircraft grounded and disrupted operations for much of the past two years.

Investors are likely to seek updates on aircraft deliveries, engine availability and whether supply-chain constraints could affect fleet expansion.

The June quarter was among the most challenging periods for airlines globally. The West Asia war triggered repeated airspace closures and forced carriers to take longer routes, increasing fuel burn and disrupting schedules. Higher fuel costs, currency weakness and continuing aircraft supply-chain bottlenecks added to the pressure, though IndiGo appears to have weathered the disruption better than most peers.

Mint highlights the key areas investors are likely to watch.

1. Domestic market dominance

IndiGo continued to consolidate its dominance despite geopolitical disruptions that lengthened flight paths and forced capacity cuts on some routes. Its domestic market share crossed 66% in June, according to DGCA data, while Air India Group's share fell below 24% and SpiceJet's slipped to less than 2% amid continued fleet constraints.

The airline's growing dominance has come as rivals grapple with different challenges. Air India has scaled back flights on several domestic and international routes amid operational disruptions, aircraft availability issues and its own leadership transition, while SpiceJet continues to battle financial stress and fleet shortages. That has enabled IndiGo to capture incremental demand and strengthen its pricing power even during a difficult operating environment.

Also Read | Why is India doubling down on regional aviation despite UDAN's mixed record?

"Domestic demand remained stable despite the challenging backdrop," said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities.

He expects industry-wide domestic passenger traffic to remain broadly flat year-on-year during the quarter, but sees IndiGo outperforming the market with around 2% growth in available seat kilometres and 1% passenger growth.

2. Revenue and profitability

IndiGo is expected to report strong revenue growth but weaker profitability in the June quarter as higher fuel costs, longer flying times and a weaker rupee weighed on margins.

JM Financial expects revenue to rise 17.6% year-on-year to 24,094 crore, helped by an estimated 15% increase in passenger yields. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation could fall 31% to 3,606 crore, while profit after tax may decline nearly 70% to 657 crore.

Revenue per available seat kilometre is expected to rise to 5.5 from 4.8, but cost per available seat kilometre could increase even faster to 4.7 from 3.6.

Analysts expect improving traffic and the gradual normalization of West Asia operations to support a stronger operating environment from the second quarter. This trend of revenue rising alongside cost escalation will be seen for a second consecutive quarter.

Equirus' Shah also believes IndiGo's continued market share gains, provided the disruption is behind it, could set the stage for a stronger operating environment from Q2FY27 onwards.

Also Read | Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?

3. Recovery in international operations

International operations are expected to have borne the brunt of geopolitical disruptions during the quarter. Flights to Central Asia remained suspended for much of the period, while services to several Gulf destinations faced repeated airspace restrictions and longer block times.

Equirus estimates international passenger traffic declined around 16% year-on-year during the quarter before improving steadily through June.

Analysts expect a stronger recovery in the September quarter as airspace restrictions ease and operations normalize. Investors will also be watching for updates on IndiGo’s long-haul ambitions, but may have to wait another quarter for clarity.

Incoming CEO William ‘Willie’ Walsh's experience and preference for wide-body aircraft align with IndiGo's international expansion plans. His arrival will be closely watched as the airline works towards raising international operations to 40% as it receives its Airbus A321XLR aircraft later this year, followed by Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft from 2027.

4. Fleet strategy enters next phase

Investors will also seek updates on grounded aircraft, delivery schedules and fleet utilization following the airline's order for more than 1000 LEAP-1A engines announced on Monday.

During its previous earnings call, management said the number of grounded aircraft had reduced significantly from earlier peaks, allowing IndiGo to return several expensive damp-leased aircraft while maintaining its guidance for early double-digit capacity growth in FY27.

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

Beyond the engine order, IndiGo has steadily reshaped its fleet strategy by increasing aircraft ownership through finance leases and expanding its GIFT City leasing platform.

More than a fifth of IndiGo's fleet is now either owned or held under finance leases. Investors will watch whether that share rises further this quarter as the airline steps up efforts to reduce foreign exchange exposure.

About the Authors

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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