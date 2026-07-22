IndiGo Q1 results preview: Market share gains, higher costs and the Walsh transition in focus

IndiGo has weathered the worst of the turbulence triggered by the West Asia war. But as it enters its 20th year of operations, India's largest airline is preparing for a new chapter amid a leadership transition, muted growth and fresh questions over how it will execute its international ambitions.
The June-quarter earnings, due on 23 July, will therefore be about more than just the numbers. Investors are likely to treat the results as the first checkpoint in a broader transition, with incoming chief executive William Walsh set to take charge on 3 August.
Since its operational meltdown in December, the airline has seen around five senior management changes. Former chief executive Pieter Elbers resigned with immediate effect in March. Around the same time, Jason Herter, senior vice-president of the operations control centre, was relieved of his duties following a government directive.