InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo airlines, is expected to post a muted performance for July-September (Q2FY26), weighed down by geopolitical tensions, airport closures, and weak travel sentiment.

These factors are also likely to weigh on the airline's earnings in the first half of the year (H1FY26). While Indigo may post muted earnings sequentially, its performance could be better than the year-ago period.

In the year-ago period, the airline posted a loss, primarily because of a high number of aircraft groundings.

Domestic air traffic, which forms nearly 80% of India’s aviation market, continues to show signs of a slowdown. Passenger traffic fell 3% year-on-year in July 2025 and 1.4% in August 2025, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, partly due to the Air India crash in June and generally weak travel sentiment.

The September quarter is typically the softest for Indian carriers due to seasonal weakness, but this time, macro and operational pressures may have amplified the drag.

Despite the lull, IndiGo remains firmly in control of the domestic market with a 64% share, followed by Air India and Air India Express at 27%. The sector remains oligopolistic, with a handful of large players having significant control over price and services.

Brokerages such as Anand Rathi and Nuvama expect a better H2FY26, led by international route expansion, festive season demand and goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts that may spur discretionary spending.

Here are the five things to watch out for when Indigo announces its Q2 earnings on 4 November:

Profitability and revenue

Profitability remains under pressure. In Q1FY26, IndiGo posted a net profit of ₹2,176 crore and revenue of ₹20,496 crore, both lower sequentially from the March quarter’s ₹3,068 crore profit and ₹22,152 crore revenue.

In the year-ago period, the airline posted a loss of ₹987 crore and revenue of ₹16,970 crore.

Gaurav Negi, CFO, IndiGo, in the previous earnings call said that historically Q2 or the July-September period is seen as the “softest quarter in terms of travel-related activities at least on the domestic side". The company was also adding capacity on international routes, hedging its bets.

Load factors and yields

The airline's yields fell 6% sequentially to ₹4.98 in April-June. Yield is the average revenue that the airline earns per passenger, per km flown.

The load factor (carrying efficiency, calculated on the number of seats filled with paying passengers) also decreased by 2.8 percentage points on a sequential basis. Analysts expect further pressure in Q2, as airlines cut fares to stimulate demand.

That said, lower yields could help fill more seats, potentially offsetting part of the topline weakness.

IndiGo’s gradual shift from a pure low-cost carrier to a “hybrid" model — with more premium offerings and global routes — could cushion long-term yields, according to Anand Rathi Research.

“Along with capacity expansion, IndiGo is gradually moving away from a typical LCC (low cost carrier) to a hybrid airline, to better position itself as a global aviation player," Anand Rathi said.

Cost metrics

For April-June, the available seat kilometers (ASK) – a key metric in measuring the airline's passenger carrying capacity – grew to 42.3 billion as against 42.1 billion in the March quarter, indicating increased seat capacities.

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) declined from 36.8 to 35.7 billion, corresponding to a lower passenger load factor. This indicates lower demand, overcapacity and a strain on profitability.

The total operating revenue generated per seat per kilometre flown, or RASK, too has seen a sequential dip to ₹4.86 in April-June, as against ₹5.26 in the March quarter.

Cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) ex-fuel increased slightly to ₹2.93 in the April-June period, indicating tighter margins. CASK is a measure of the total operating cost to fly one seat for one kilometre, regardless of whether the seat is occupied or not. Lower CASK is seen as a positive.

Brokerage firm Nuvama stated that it anticipates thinner margins for the July-September period. Concerns include higher fuel costs due to geopolitical uncertainties.

As of April-June, aircraft fuel expenses were 28.5% of its revenue, and 63.5% of operating expenses. Rupee depreciating against the dollar also resulted in higher forex losses.

Fleet count

IndiGo had 18 fewer aircraft in Q1 due to the return of wet and damp leases amid continued grounding of Pratt & Whitney-powered planes (around 40 aircraft). The company expects fleet additions to normalize, inducting roughly one aircraft per week over the next few years.

IndiGo is expected to induct one aircraft every week over the next few years, even as it ramps up on the wide-body aircraft deliveries mostly from Airbus, targeting increased long haul international routes.

It confirmed a 30-aircraft order with European aircraft maker Airbus on 18 October 2025, doubling the orders to 60. Deliveries are expected 2027 onwards. IndiGo currently has a fleet count exceeding 430.

International expansion

For IndiGo, Europe continues to be a major target market. “We expect international markets to be the next growth engine for the company. IndiGo has a 19.3% share in international markets (behind Air India’s share of 22.2%) and is catering to 41 global destinations," Anand Rathi said.

IndiGo’s strategy, apart from wide-bodied fleet additions, has been introducing new international routes, (like the recently started direct flights to Amsterdam and Manchester) and codeshare agreements with over 10 global airlines, catering to over 60 codeshare locales.

Nuvama maintained international flight routes grew by 30% for IndiGo as against the industry that saw a 20% growth during the second quarter period.

“We observe an increase in competitive intensity as SpiceJet and Akasa expand their direct international destinations in Asia," the brokerage warned.

Other risks flagged include the delays hampering aircraft supply and disruption in flight operations due to airport closures or large-scale technical glitches, such as the Microsoft IT outage in July.