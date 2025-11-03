IndiGo’s Q2 may stay soft amid weak demand; festive lift seen in second half
Abhishek Law 4 min read 03 Nov 2025, 06:42 pm IST
The September quarter is typically the softest for Indian carriers due to seasonal weakness, but this time, macro and operational pressures have amplified the drag
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo airlines, is expected to post a muted performance for July-September (Q2FY26), weighed down by geopolitical tensions, airport closures, and weak travel sentiment.
