IndiGo Q4 preview: Can India’s biggest airline weather fresh turbulence?

There is time before IndiGo’s CEO-designate takes charge. Former British Airways chief Willie Walsh starts in August.
But IndiGo's real test arrives Friday, when India's largest airline reports March-quarter earnings— at a particularly volatile moment for the aviation sector.
The airline had clawed back domestic market share to 63% by January — recovering ground lost during December's operational meltdown, which disrupted flights, dented finances and may have hastened a leadership change. That recovery is now under fresh pressure.
The West Asia war has scrambled flight paths, forcing costly detours and cancellations. Aircraft are flying longer, burning more fuel, squeezing margins — even as jet fuel prices have nearly doubled since February, with another hike due on 1 June.
A weakening rupee compounds the pain: leases, maintenance and much of IndiGo's cost base are dollar-linked.