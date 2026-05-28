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IndiGo Q4 preview: Can India’s biggest airline weather fresh turbulence?

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read28 May 2026, 12:13 PM IST
As IndiGo prepares to unveil its March-quarter earnings, the airline faces significant challenges from rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening rupee.
As IndiGo prepares to unveil its March-quarter earnings, the airline faces significant challenges from rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening rupee. (REUTERS)
Summary

Higher fuel prices, Gulf airspace disruptions and a weak rupee are expected to pressure IndiGo’s earnings as investors assess how much strain the airline can absorb.

Gift this article

There is time before IndiGo’s CEO-designate takes charge. Former British Airways chief Willie Walsh starts in August.

There is time before IndiGo’s CEO-designate takes charge. Former British Airways chief Willie Walsh starts in August.

But IndiGo's real test arrives Friday, when India's largest airline reports March-quarter earnings— at a particularly volatile moment for the aviation sector.

But IndiGo's real test arrives Friday, when India's largest airline reports March-quarter earnings— at a particularly volatile moment for the aviation sector.

The airline had clawed back domestic market share to 63% by January — recovering ground lost during December's operational meltdown, which disrupted flights, dented finances and may have hastened a leadership change. That recovery is now under fresh pressure.

The West Asia war has scrambled flight paths, forcing costly detours and cancellations. Aircraft are flying longer, burning more fuel, squeezing margins — even as jet fuel prices have nearly doubled since February, with another hike due on 1 June.

A weakening rupee compounds the pain: leases, maintenance and much of IndiGo's cost base are dollar-linked.

This is no one-off. Investors are staring at two uncomfortable quarters ahead — one squeezed by fuel and disruption (April–June), the next dulled by seasonal softness (July–September).

The question, then, isn't just how IndiGo performed. It's how much it can absorb.

As the airline reports Q4 and FY26 earnings, markets will track the hit from fuel costs, rerouted flights and currency weakness on profitability — alongside commentary on yields, domestic demand, capacity discipline and international strategy.

The broader undertone is transition. By the time Walsh boards, IndiGo may already be deep in one of its most complex operating stretches in years. The handover won't happen at cruising altitude. It will happen mid-turbulence.

Mint highlights five key areas investors are likely to watch.

Also Read | Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?

Margin pressure

The central investor question is whether IndiGo can stay profitable in Q4 — and what lies beyond.

Operating costs have surged on three fronts: fuel prices, rerouting expenses and currency pressure. A high base from last year's Maha Kumbh travel boom adds further drag.

Brokerages therefore expect earnings to remain under pressure.

Anand Rathi estimates a 697 crore loss for the March quarter, arguing that fuel and rerouting costs will outweigh fare gains, particularly with West Asia and Africa operations curtailed.

Ambit Capital also flagged concerns around geopolitical disruptions, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and IndiGo’s no-hedging policy keeping profitability under pressure following December’s operational disruption.

Elara Securities’s aviation analyst Gagan Dixit estimates a 700 crore loss for IndiGo in Q4FY26, despite higher fares partially offsetting foreign exchange pressures and elevated costs.

Also Read | IndiGo caught in ‘double squeeze’ as West Asia crisis hits oil, flights

Gulf clouds

The impact of the West Asia war on IndiGo’s international operations is expected to remain under scrutiny, particularly because West Asia accounts for nearly half of its international departures, according to brokerage estimates.

Higher operating costs and airspace disruptions have already forced airlines globally to rationalise networks. Air India has already cut frequencies on select Europe and North America routes. Whether IndiGo follows suit remains a key question, although it has so far avoided cuts to Europe operations.

Elara estimates international fares rose 21% year-on-year in March and 54% in April, partly offsetting traffic disruptions.

Anand Rathi expects yields to fall 2–3% with “flattish” topline growth and estimates IndiGo reduced West Asia operations to around 35 daily flights during the disruption.

In aviation, yield refers to the revenue earned per passenger per kilometre flown.

Demand watch

The domestic market presents a difficult balancing act: slowing demand alongside rising operating costs. Jet fuel, which previously accounted for roughly 35% of airline operating expenses, now contributes nearly half, forcing airlines to raise fares.

Online travel platforms recently flagged significant increases in ticket prices during earnings calls, raising concerns that passengers may shift to rail or road travel.

At the same time, domestic passenger traffic growth slowed to 1.33% in FY26 — the weakest pace since the pandemic.

With travel demand typically moderating after June, investors are expected to seek commentary on pricing power, capacity discipline and whether IndiGo may trim domestic capacity similar to Air India.

Markets are also likely to seek clarity on whether IndiGo plans to tap the government’s 5,000 crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for airlines.

Also Read | IndiGo seeks 275 more daily flights for summer, scales back earlier ambition

Leadership shift

Investors are also expected to seek clarity on operational continuity under Walsh, who assumes charge in August.

According to Jefferies, Walsh’s priorities are likely to include balancing IndiGo’s low-cost positioning with rising customer expectations, disciplined capital allocation and organisational depth.

Under previous CEO Pieter Elbers, IndiGo expanded aggressively into international routes, moved toward long-haul operations and introduced premium offerings such as IndiGo Stretch.

Investors will closely watch whether Walsh maintains that trajectory amid mounting cost pressures.

Operational risks

Operational concerns also remain a recurring issue for the airline.

One key area is pilot hiring to comply with revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms. In an already elevated cost environment, investors are likely to track the financial impact of additional hiring requirements.

Markets are also expected to seek clarity on IndiGo’s foreign currency hedging strategy, especially as the rupee weakens and geopolitical uncertainty persists.

Another closely watched issue is grounded aircraft. Around 40 IndiGo planes — nearly 10% of its fleet — remain grounded because of Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

With margins under pressure and fresh geopolitical risks emerging, investors are likely to look beyond the March quarter and focus more closely on how IndiGo plans to navigate the next two quarters.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesIndiGo Q4 preview: Can India’s biggest airline weather fresh turbulence?

IndiGo Q4 preview: Can India’s biggest airline weather fresh turbulence?

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read28 May 2026, 12:13 PM IST
As IndiGo prepares to unveil its March-quarter earnings, the airline faces significant challenges from rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening rupee.
As IndiGo prepares to unveil its March-quarter earnings, the airline faces significant challenges from rising fuel costs, geopolitical tensions, and a weakening rupee. (REUTERS)
Summary

Higher fuel prices, Gulf airspace disruptions and a weak rupee are expected to pressure IndiGo’s earnings as investors assess how much strain the airline can absorb.

Gift this article

There is time before IndiGo’s CEO-designate takes charge. Former British Airways chief Willie Walsh starts in August.

There is time before IndiGo’s CEO-designate takes charge. Former British Airways chief Willie Walsh starts in August.

But IndiGo's real test arrives Friday, when India's largest airline reports March-quarter earnings— at a particularly volatile moment for the aviation sector.

But IndiGo's real test arrives Friday, when India's largest airline reports March-quarter earnings— at a particularly volatile moment for the aviation sector.

The airline had clawed back domestic market share to 63% by January — recovering ground lost during December's operational meltdown, which disrupted flights, dented finances and may have hastened a leadership change. That recovery is now under fresh pressure.

The West Asia war has scrambled flight paths, forcing costly detours and cancellations. Aircraft are flying longer, burning more fuel, squeezing margins — even as jet fuel prices have nearly doubled since February, with another hike due on 1 June.

A weakening rupee compounds the pain: leases, maintenance and much of IndiGo's cost base are dollar-linked.

This is no one-off. Investors are staring at two uncomfortable quarters ahead — one squeezed by fuel and disruption (April–June), the next dulled by seasonal softness (July–September).

The question, then, isn't just how IndiGo performed. It's how much it can absorb.

As the airline reports Q4 and FY26 earnings, markets will track the hit from fuel costs, rerouted flights and currency weakness on profitability — alongside commentary on yields, domestic demand, capacity discipline and international strategy.

The broader undertone is transition. By the time Walsh boards, IndiGo may already be deep in one of its most complex operating stretches in years. The handover won't happen at cruising altitude. It will happen mid-turbulence.

Mint highlights five key areas investors are likely to watch.

Also Read | Can IndiGo fly out of this perfect storm?

Margin pressure

The central investor question is whether IndiGo can stay profitable in Q4 — and what lies beyond.

Operating costs have surged on three fronts: fuel prices, rerouting expenses and currency pressure. A high base from last year's Maha Kumbh travel boom adds further drag.

Brokerages therefore expect earnings to remain under pressure.

Anand Rathi estimates a 697 crore loss for the March quarter, arguing that fuel and rerouting costs will outweigh fare gains, particularly with West Asia and Africa operations curtailed.

Ambit Capital also flagged concerns around geopolitical disruptions, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and IndiGo’s no-hedging policy keeping profitability under pressure following December’s operational disruption.

Elara Securities’s aviation analyst Gagan Dixit estimates a 700 crore loss for IndiGo in Q4FY26, despite higher fares partially offsetting foreign exchange pressures and elevated costs.

Also Read | IndiGo caught in ‘double squeeze’ as West Asia crisis hits oil, flights

Gulf clouds

The impact of the West Asia war on IndiGo’s international operations is expected to remain under scrutiny, particularly because West Asia accounts for nearly half of its international departures, according to brokerage estimates.

Higher operating costs and airspace disruptions have already forced airlines globally to rationalise networks. Air India has already cut frequencies on select Europe and North America routes. Whether IndiGo follows suit remains a key question, although it has so far avoided cuts to Europe operations.

Elara estimates international fares rose 21% year-on-year in March and 54% in April, partly offsetting traffic disruptions.

Anand Rathi expects yields to fall 2–3% with “flattish” topline growth and estimates IndiGo reduced West Asia operations to around 35 daily flights during the disruption.

In aviation, yield refers to the revenue earned per passenger per kilometre flown.

Demand watch

The domestic market presents a difficult balancing act: slowing demand alongside rising operating costs. Jet fuel, which previously accounted for roughly 35% of airline operating expenses, now contributes nearly half, forcing airlines to raise fares.

Online travel platforms recently flagged significant increases in ticket prices during earnings calls, raising concerns that passengers may shift to rail or road travel.

At the same time, domestic passenger traffic growth slowed to 1.33% in FY26 — the weakest pace since the pandemic.

With travel demand typically moderating after June, investors are expected to seek commentary on pricing power, capacity discipline and whether IndiGo may trim domestic capacity similar to Air India.

Markets are also likely to seek clarity on whether IndiGo plans to tap the government’s 5,000 crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for airlines.

Also Read | IndiGo seeks 275 more daily flights for summer, scales back earlier ambition

Leadership shift

Investors are also expected to seek clarity on operational continuity under Walsh, who assumes charge in August.

According to Jefferies, Walsh’s priorities are likely to include balancing IndiGo’s low-cost positioning with rising customer expectations, disciplined capital allocation and organisational depth.

Under previous CEO Pieter Elbers, IndiGo expanded aggressively into international routes, moved toward long-haul operations and introduced premium offerings such as IndiGo Stretch.

Investors will closely watch whether Walsh maintains that trajectory amid mounting cost pressures.

Operational risks

Operational concerns also remain a recurring issue for the airline.

One key area is pilot hiring to comply with revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms. In an already elevated cost environment, investors are likely to track the financial impact of additional hiring requirements.

Markets are also expected to seek clarity on IndiGo’s foreign currency hedging strategy, especially as the rupee weakens and geopolitical uncertainty persists.

Another closely watched issue is grounded aircraft. Around 40 IndiGo planes — nearly 10% of its fleet — remain grounded because of Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

With margins under pressure and fresh geopolitical risks emerging, investors are likely to look beyond the March quarter and focus more closely on how IndiGo plans to navigate the next two quarters.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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