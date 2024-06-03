IndiGo to add Mauritius to its list of destinations, enhance flights to Thailand
The airline aims to sign up 10 destinations in the current financial year to build on its existing service network of more than 120 cities
Dubai: India’s largest airline IndiGo will add Mauritius to its portfolio of foreign destinations and increase connectivity to Thailand, as it aims to sign up 10 destinations in the current financial year to build on its current service network of more than 120 cities, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said.