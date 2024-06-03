IndiGo to add Mauritius to its list of destinations, enhance flights to Thailand

Dubai: India’s largest airline IndiGo will add Mauritius to its portfolio of foreign destinations and increase connectivity to Thailand, as it aims to sign up 10 destinations in the current financial year to build on its current service network of more than 120 cities, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline is also awaiting the delivery of Airbus A321XLR (extra long range) aircraft in 2025, which will provide a broader range for the airline to connect cities.

Also read: We are ordering for what we think is needed for IndiGo: Pieter Elbers “The 10 destinations will be a mix of domestic and international. Mauritius is part of our further international expansion and we are adding an additional station in Thailand," Elbers told journalists at a roundtable discussion at the IATA 80th annual general meeting in Dubai. In Thailand, the airline already operates flights to Bangkok and Phuket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo Expands In May, the airline with an all narrow-body fleet, took its first step towards long-haul flights by ordering 30 wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft. In addition to the firm or confirmed order of 30 A350-900 order, IndiGo has also secured purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft.

In line with this, the low-cost carrier also has plans to tweak its no-frills image and will introduce a tailor-made business product on the busiest routes by the end of 2024.

Also read: IndiGo to develop multiple hubs for non-stop flights to int'l destinations “There are still huge number of Indians who aspire to fly and who today are travelling by train or other means. At the same time, we see a growing number of Indians who want to spend and want the same aspiration as first-time flyers and wanted to fly a business product, and with the growth of Indian economy, we will address both," Elbers said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Codeshare Partnerships The airline also reiterated that it is open to further strengthening its codeshare network. On Monday, IndiGo entered a codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines which will enable the Tokyo-based carrier to access 14 IndiGo destinations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Pune, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Goa.

Also read: IndiGo's net profit doubles to ₹ 1,895 crore in Q4 as travel demand soars Under a codeshare agreement, airlines agree to sell seats in each other's flights in order to provide their respective customers a wider network. InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo also has codeshare partnerships with British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, American Airlines, and Air France.

(The reporter is in Dubai at the invitation of International Air Transport Association.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

