IndiGo to develop multiple hubs for non-stop flights to int'l destinations
On 25 April, IndiGo placed a firm order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft that will help the low-cost airline offer non-stop flights to Europe, the UK, the US, and Australia from India.
India's largest domestic airline IndiGo has set a clear target for itself with its first wide-body aircraft order that placed recently. It wants to develop multiple hubs in the country, providing direct connectivity to faraway destinations from different metro cities with Airbus A350 and Airbus A321 XLR (extra long range) aircraft, set to join its fleet 2025 onwards.