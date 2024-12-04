IndiGo: Navigating turbulence as market leader
Summary
- IndiGo, a global aviation giant, dominates Indian skies with a growing market share. However, the carrier is facing profitability concerns and needs to optimize its operational efficiency.
On 17 November, India’s domestic air traffic surpassed half a million passengers in a single day for the first time, marking a milestone for the country's aviation industry. As air travel soars, , one player has continued to increase its market dominance even as rivals explore consolidation strategies. In October, the last full month with available data, India’s top airline, IndiGo, expanded its already outsized market share for the fourth straight month, to nearly match its all-time high of 63.4% set last year.