IndiGo: Navigating turbulence as market leader

Passenger load factor (PLF) is a crucial metric of efficiency that measures how much of an airline’s seating gets utilized. Between January and October, IndiGo's average PLF stood at 85.5%, which was higher than Air India's 83.8%, but both lagged other carriers. The erstwhile Vistara led with 91.2%, followed by SpiceJet at 89% and Akasa Air at 88.4%. These figures suggest that despite IndiGo's market dominance, the airline has room for improvement in maximizing seat occupancy and operational efficiency.