IndiGo, Air India warns of disruptions in international flights amid Pakistan airspace closure | Details here

IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory regarding the impact on international flights due to the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan.
“We’re closely monitoring the situation following the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan. Some of our international flights remain impacted,” IndiGo wrote on X.
“Due to airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights continue to be impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives,” the low-cost airline wrote.
“This sudden announcement is beyond our control and we sincerely regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund as per your preference,” IndiGo further stated.