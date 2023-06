PARIS : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline, has placed an order for 500 narrow-body planes with Airbus, setting a new record for the single-largest purchase in the commercial aviation industry , and taking IndiGo’s total order book to 1,330.

IndiGo’s latest order has surpassed the Tata group-backed Air India’s order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing in February.

Indian carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, are bolstering their fleets to meet the surging demand for air travel in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. With more Indians choosing air travel over trains as they prioritize comfort and time-saving, IndiGo is betting that the local market will be able to absorb this substantial capacity addition by two of India’s strongest airlines.

InterGlobe Aviation has placed an order for the narrow-body Airbus 320 (neo) family aircraft, including the Airbus 320neo, Airbus 321neo, and Airbus 321XLR, valued at about $50 billion based on list prices, although the final deal size is expected to be lower because of discounts offered on bulk orders.

The 500 aircraft order, to be delivered between 2030 and 2035, was announced at the Paris Air Show in the presence of co-founder Rahul Bhatia, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers, and IndiGo board member V. Sumantran.

IndiGo, established in 2005, started operations in 2006 after placing an order of 100 A320 aircraft in 2005, followed by 180 aircraft in 2011, 250 A320neo aircraft in 2014, and 300 A320neo jets in 2019, which took the total order book to 830 aircraft.

“Clearly, this order helps us to make long-term planning going forward. We believe aviation in India is still very much under-penetrated," Elbers told reporters at a press conference.

The airline has not decided on the engine manufacturer for the 500 planes.

Elbers added that the company has not decided on the break-up between the A321neo family aircraft of this order. He added that the aircraft order would help IndiGo expand in the international market. “India as a market can have multiple carriers. Yes; we will be competing and will continue to compete. Today, the domestic air traffic numbers are above pre-covid levels, and relatively, there is still a large under-penetrated market," Elbers said in response to a query on the competition with Air India.

The low-cost carrier aims to expand further in European markets and take the share to 30% of its total operations over two years. This share is expected to grow further with the new order, Elbers said.

The airline recently stated plans to expand aggressively on international routes and will now fly to Africa and Central Asia with 174 new weekly flights between June and September of 2023.