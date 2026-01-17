IndiGo’s first reaction after DGCA fines airline ₹22.2 cr for December flight chaos: ‘Will take appropriate measure'

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited said on Saturday that they are committed to fully taking note of the findings in the DGCA orders concerning IndiGo’s operational disruptions in December last year and “will take appropriate measures".

"We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders, particularly our valued customers, that the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures," Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited stated in a message, according to ANI.

It said that a detailed assessment of the strength and resilience of IndiGo’s internal processes has been ongoing since the disruption, with the aim of ensuring the airline emerges stronger from the episode, which marred an otherwise spotless 19-year operational record.

DGCA cracks down on IndiGo's December operational chaos The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied penalties totalling ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines after extensive flight disruptions in early December 2025 that impacted over three lakh passengers nationwide.

The action followed a thorough probe ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5, 2025.

A four-member committee set up by the DGCA reviewed the airline’s operational planning, crew scheduling, management supervision, and software systems.

The panel concluded that the disruption was mainly caused by excessive operational optimisation, insufficient regulatory readiness, gaps in software system support, and weaknesses in management structure and operational control.

The inquiry also found that IndiGo did not maintain sufficient operational buffers and failed to properly implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, resulting in widespread flight cancellations and delays.

IndiGo chaos What started as a single day of flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo quickly escalated into a major crisis. Passengers began reporting disruptions from early December 2025, with services remaining affected for at least 10 days.

As the situation spiralled, social media was inundated with photos and videos showing stranded passengers rushing to retrieve their luggage, while checked-in bags lay strewn across airport terminals.

