IndoSpace appoints Stellar Value Chain founder Anshuman Singh as MD and CEO
Summary
Rajesh Jaggi, who played a key role in building the IndoSpace business and managing it, will continue as vice-chairman (real estate) at the Singapore-based private equity firm.
Bengaluru: Everstone Group-backed IndoSpace, India's largest warehousing developer, has appointed Anshuman Singh, founder of Stellar Value Chain Solutions, as its managing director and chief executive, said two people familiar with the development.
