IndusInd Bank is likely to announce healthy Q2FY24 earnings with stable margin and asset quality.

IndusInd Bank is likely to announce healthy Q2FY24 earnings with stable margin and asset quality and a healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue and profit after tax (PAT) numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The private sector lender will release its July-September quarter scorecard on Wednesday, October 18.

In the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24), IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,123.6 crore, registering a growth of 32.5 per cent from ₹1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 increased 18 per cent to ₹5,862.5 crore from ₹4,125.3 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What to expect from IndusInd Bank's Q2? Let's take a look at what experts and top brokerage firms expect from IndusInd Bank's Q2FY24 scorecard.

BOBCAPS BOB Capital Markets (BOBCAPS) expects IndusInd Bank's PAT to grow 23.5 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ despite a higher base.

BOBCAPS expects strong loan growth of 21 per cent YoY driven by both retail and wholesale segments. It said the net interest margin (NIM) forecast of IndusInd Bank may increase 6bps sequentially due to a rise in the share of high-yielding assets, specifically the vehicle and MFI portfolios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PPOP (pre-provision operating profit) is likely to rise 5 per cent QoQ due to strong business growth. Credit cost is expected to remain elevated. Asset quality set to remain stable QoQ with PCR (provisioning coverage ratio) at 71 per cent, BOBCAPS said.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects IndusInd Bank's loan growth to remain healthy even as it said deposit traction would be closely monitored. Besides, margin and asset quality may remain broadly stable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal said IndusInd Bank's credit cost may witness a gradual moderation as PCR remains healthy.

According to the estimates of Motilal Oswal, IndusInd Bank's net interest income may rise 17.6 per cent YoY while operating profit may see a growth of 12.3 per cent YoY in Q2FY24. Net profit of the bank may jump about 24.5 per cent YoY.

Gross NPA for Q2FY24 may come at 1.9 per cent against 2.1 per cent YoY and net NPA may decline to 0.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phillip Capital Another brokerage firm Phillip Capital expects a 17.2 per cent YoY rise in the bank's Q2FY24 revenue while PAT may jump 25.1 per cent YoY. It expects IndusInd Bank's NIM to remain stable QoQ and said the performance of the restructured portfolio will be key to watch.

EBITDA can see a growth of 8.9 per cent YoY while EBITDA margin may come at 4.30 per cent against 4.24 per cent YoY, Phillip Capital said.

Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox With the banking sector facing NIM compression due to the high-interest scenario, Shah believes that IndusInd Bank will not see any sharp compression in its NIMs. This can be largely attributed to the right product mix in its loan portfolio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah pointed out that another major reason for relatively better NIMs for the bank is that most of its floating loan book had been reset in Q1FY24. The bank’s initiative to become a micro-banker from a micro-financier will help its topline.

"With its advances and deposits growing at the industry average, we do not see any significant jump in its net interest income in Q2FY24. However, the bank’s prudent credit policy has led it to maintain a stable asset quality," said Shah.

"With marquee investors like SBI MF getting RBI's nod to acquire a 9.99 per cent stake in the bank, we feel the bank’s capital adequacy will remain strong in the medium term. We believe that strong momentum in vehicle financing in Q2FY24 and forthcoming quarters, along with lower slippages in its MFI loan book, will help the bank fetch healthy RoAs (return on assets) and RoEs (return on equities)," Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!