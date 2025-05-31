IndusInd board says it didn't know. Sebi thinks it did. Now what?
Shayan Ghosh , Neha Joshi 4 min read 31 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
IndusInd Bank's board claims ignorance of derivatives discrepancies, contradicting Sebi's findings. The board, led by chair Sunil Mehta, has faced criticism for delayed disclosures and governance failures.
The market regulator's map of IndusInd Bank's derivatives fiasco appears to contradict its chairman's claim that the board was kept in the dark, raising questions about whether the board should be held accountable in such cases.
