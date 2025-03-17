Companies
IndusInd Bank bears may be about to get a whipping
Summary
- Shorts might be forced to beat a hasty retreat for now from IndusInd Bank counter as banking regulator steps in to calm depositor panic and investors eye short-term returns post drawdown from high
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank's beaten-down shares may be prime for a rebound, for now, as the central bank's weekend assurance revives investor confidence, sparking a scramble for its shares.
