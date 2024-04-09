Hello User
Business News/ Companies / IndusInd Intl Holdings forms JV with Invesco Mutual Fund

IndusInd Intl Holdings forms JV with Invesco Mutual Fund

Anirudh Laskar

The Hinduja brothers-led investment firm will hold a 60% stake in the joint venture

Invesco Asset Management India holds about 85,393 crore in assets under management,

MUMBAI :IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, a Mauritius-based investment firm led by the Hinduja brothers, has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in Invesco Asset Management India Ltd to form an asset management joint venture.

Other deal terms weren’t disclosed.

Invesco Mutual Fund, which holds about $1.6 trillion in assets under management globally, will retain a 40% stake in the JV. Its Indian arm holds 85,393 crore in assets under management.

IIHL, a promoter of India’s fifth-largest private sector lender, IndusInd Bank Ltd, recently concluded a deal to acquire Reliance Capital Ltd and its subsidiaries via a resolution plan approved by the National Companies Law Tribunal.

“It was our vision to transform IIHL into a BFSI powerhouse," Ashok Hinduja, chairman, IIHL, said in a statement on Tuesday announcing the joint venture.

IIHL’s investment portfolio includes IndusInd Bank, Sterling Bank and Trust Ltd-Bahamas, capital market assets (Afrinex Exchange Ltd-Mauritius with a cumulative listing of $13.5 billion of underlying securities), and wealth management services (Beryllus Capital-UK, Switzerland and Singapore).

Invesco Mutual Fund began operations in India in late 2008 with the acquisition of the mutual fund assets of Lotus India Asset Management Co.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anirudh Laskar

Anirudh reports on significant corporate matters including large mergers and acquisitions, India's emerging e-commerce sector and regulatory issues in the corporate and financial services industry. Over the past 17 years, he has covered many beats including banking, NBFCs, aviation, automobile, insurance, markets, SEBI, IRDAI, mutual funds, investment banking, private equity, deals, and conglomerates.
