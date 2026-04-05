India needs stronger policy support, financial incentives, and greater awareness to accelerate water reuse adoption, especially amid acute water stress and rising industrial demand, Anne Le Guennec, chief executive officer (CEO) of Water Tech Zone at Veolia, said in an interview.
Policy push needed to boost India’s water reuse, says Veolia’s Anne Le Guennec
SummaryAccording to Le Guennec, encouraging industries to transition from freshwater dependence to treated wastewater could significantly ease pressure on freshwater resources.
India needs stronger policy support, financial incentives, and greater awareness to accelerate water reuse adoption, especially amid acute water stress and rising industrial demand, Anne Le Guennec, chief executive officer (CEO) of Water Tech Zone at Veolia, said in an interview.
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