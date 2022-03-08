‘Industries can leverage tech to counter climate challenges’

SAP has been working on sustainability for more than a decade. In the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, SAP has set an ambitious target of helping their customers reduce one billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2025. “At first, we were focused on our own operations, our very own data centres, which have been running on renewable energy since 2014. SAP has ranked top of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for software companies for the past 15 years. We’re also enabling our customers to be more sustainable. By working with just 1% of our customer base, we can help address up to 20% of the emission reductions that are necessary to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius climate targets," she explained.