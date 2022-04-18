Industries report continued fallout from Texas-Mexico bridge slowdowns

Mr. Galeazzi and others who work in the trucking industry estimated that it will take at least a week to normalize the supply chain, possibly longer, as the disruptions have occurred over a holiday week. Holy Week, known as Semana Santa in Mexico, is typically one of the busiest weeks for international bridges as people on both sides of the border travel, go to the beach and visit family for Easter. Some Mexican producers are now having to destroy loads of produce that they cannot ship in time, Mr. Galeazzi said.