Inflation may impact summer demand for consumer durables
- Usha International has taken price increases of between 15% and 20% on different products in the last 15 months on account of escalation in raw material prices
NEW DELHI : Consumer durables and appliances companies said inflation remains high given the conflict situation in Europe and a jump in crude oil prices could push up costs of everything from freight to packaging, pushing them to tinker with prices again.
Usha International, that makes fans, water heaters, pumps, sewing machines and kitchen appliances, has taken price increases of between 15% and 20% on different products in the last 15 months on account of escalation in raw material prices. “Going forward, since the situation in Europe is very volatile, there is big challenge in terms of cost increases coming again," said Rohit Mathur, president of electric fans, water heaters and pumps at Usha International.
He foresees another round of 10-12% price hike at Usha International owing to direct commodity price inflation and the indirect impact of fuel costs going up. “We are seeing an overall, rounded cost increases that will impact everybody’s lives," Mathur said.
Russia-Ukraine conflicting is fuelling inflation, he said. “The issue is in terms of crude oil prices, now crossing $130 a barrel…The impact on the Indian economy will be felt once fuel prices here go up. This will bring in will inflationary trends to transportation sector," he added.
Prices of key raw materials such as aluminium, steel, copper and high-density polyethylene are up 44.2%, 25.4%, 14.6% and 8.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY22 (year-to-date), analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note on the impact of input inflation on profitability of several large white goods companies on Wednesday.
The ongoing geopolitical tensions, they said, have resulted in steep inflation in crude oil prices and other commodities. "We expect sustained increase in crude oil prices and other commodities to result in lower profitability for durable companies," they said.
They also pointed out that since most electronics companies have hiked prices by an estimated 15%, there is little headroom to pass on any price hikes to consumers without impacting volume demand. “Further, rise in consumer inflation and increase in interest rates will also reduce wallet share for white goods and durables," they said.
Usha’s Mathur agreed. He said companies will not be able to absorb costs and will have to pass it on to consumers which may impact demand. “If this (price increase) goes through then definitely there is going to be an impact because it will eat away a lot from the consumer’s wallet," he said. Consumers tend to become conservative and discretionary spends are impacted, he added.
Meanwhile, others said they are waiting and watching and remain wary of immediate price hikes as that could directly affect demand.
“We have no plans to increase the price because we just increased it from 01 February. Before that there was a price increase somewhere in December also," said Kanwaljeet Jawa, Daikin India's MD and CEO.
“For this season, we are seeing that the market is likely to grow because last two years market has been down about 12 to 15% CAGR and we are looking at least 20% growth year-on-year. So, we don't want to touch the prices at this point of time," he said.
“But we don't know, situation will evolve, as of now we are looking at a good summer," he added.
