Inflation, supply chain immediate concerns for Indian insurers, says Aon's Joe Peiser

What are the other key risks with respect to the massive investments being made in data centres?

The sheer scale of data centres is like nothing seen before. The financing is enormous, and many companies prefer to have some financing which requires insurance. We're advising hyperscalers to embed engineering and risk control, and site selection at the beginning of construction, because that impacts whether they can buy insurance and how much. We also advise on how to build structures and organise the supply chain to be resilient because if there is a catastrophe, the downtime will be dramatic as there's only so many global contractors who can build these.