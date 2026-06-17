Inflation, supply chain immediate concerns for Indian insurers, says Aon's Joe Peiser

Mumbai: Indian companies have been significantly impacted by the West Asia war, and immediate concerns for domestic insurers are inflation and supply chain disruptions, given the likelihood of increased risk values or catastrophes.
Even as India remains “significantly under-insured”, recent government measures, such as allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) into the sector, will help bring more insurers into the country and create additional capacity, C, told Mint in an interview. Edited excerpts.
What are the major insurance risks globally right now?
The current state of the global insurance market is soft, implying that prices have been declining and coverage has been increasing, except for select segments such as motor and aviation. We expect this correction to last 1-1.5 years rather than be a long-term trend, because risk factors such as cybercrime and climate change still exist. The other is US liability insurance, which accounts for 50% of the worldwide insurance market and is a very large issue.