In-flight fight: Two passengers clash over overhead cabin space on Guwahati-Delhi Indigo flight | Watch video

Two passengers on an Indigo flight from Guwahati to Delhi reportedly fought over shared overhead cabin space for hand baggage.

Crew members intervened to break up the fight and prevent a delay in the flight's departure. Videos of the fight surfaced on social media.

Indigo Airlines was recently in the news as a Mumbai to Doha flight faced delays and was ultimately cancelled due to technical reasons on Sunday, reported ANI. IndiGo had to cancel the flight after almost a five-hour delay.

Another Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi faced issues as the passengers onboard complained of discomfort due to an alleged problem with the air conditioning system. The airline apologised for the incident on Saturday, September 6.

On Thursday, several videos surfaced showing the passengers' discomfort. The videos went viral on social media. Passengers reportedly fainted due to extreme heat and suffocation on the flight. Few passengers were seen using magazines to cool themselves.

IndiGo apologised for the discomfort faced by passengers on the Delhi-Varanasi flight on 5 September and said that the temperature was “adjusted in response to passenger requests” in a statement.

“The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation,” it said.

In June, passengers of IndiGo's Delhi-Bagdogra flight reported a similar incident. According to reports, the IndiGo flight's air conditioning system was not functioning for almost an hour.

The flight was delayed, and several old passengers faced breathing issues due to suffocation on the flight, according to reports.

Interglobe Aviation reports 12 per cent decline in net profit Regarding financial performance, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., IndiGo airline, reported a nearly 12 per cent decline in net profit to ₹2,729 crore for Q1 FY25. As Mint reported on July 26, this was the first year-on-year profit decline in about two years due to higher costs.