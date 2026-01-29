How India’s informal watchdogs are forcing consumer brands to clean up their act
Shadma Shaikh 9 min read 29 Jan 2026, 06:55 pm IST
Summary
They have no connection with each other, but together, a motley band of independent watchdogs, influencers, online communities, and third-party platforms has kindled a consumer awakening across India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: In April 2023, when Revant Himatsingka, 33, posted a video criticizing the high sugar content in Bournvita, pointing out that it made up a third of every serving (7.5 gm in every 20 gm), he expected the video to go viral. What he did not expect was to receive a notice from the brand’s legal team.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story