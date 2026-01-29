Although they operate entirely outside the regulatory system, these watchdogs have today become pillars of credibility for sceptical buyers wary of the claims being made by brands. In a sense, they have become a ‘trust economy’, a term used to describe a parallel ecosystem in the age of social media, where reputation is the primary currency. Instead of just looking at a brand or a price tag, people follow individuals or platforms they find credible and decide where to spend their money based on the views of these entities.