Inform regulators of Saluja's cessation as chairperson, Religare board tells company secretary
SummaryReligare Enterprises' independent directors have requested the company secretary to inform authorities of Rashmi Saluja's termination as chairperson after shareholders rejected her new term. They will temporarily take on her duties and seek a successor in line with regulatory requirements.
Independent directors of Religare Enterprises Ltd have written to the company secretary of the financial services conglomerate, urging him to notify the authorities of Rashmi Saluja's cessation of tenure as the company's chairperson. This follows an overwhelming mandate from shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) last Friday against giving her a fresh term as director.