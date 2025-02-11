Meanwhile, Saluja on Tuesday filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, accusing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of neglecting its duty to protect the interests of investors in the securities market. In her petition, Saluja claimed the regulator acted "negligently and arbitrarily" by failing to enforce the order passed by RBI, which imposed certain conditions on the Burman Family's open offer. Saluja claimed that the “Burmans are conveniently ignoring RBI’s mandatory conditions in its approval to the open offer. This conduct is going unchecked despite concerns being raised before Sebi."