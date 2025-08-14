Infosys acquires majority stake in Australian IT firm for $150 million

Infosys will acquire Australian information technology (IT) company Versent Group for over $150 million (AUD 233.25 million), the company said, marking the software major’s third acquisition in less than six months.

As part of the deal, Infosys will pick up a 75% stake in Versent, with the remaining 25% to be retained by its parent, Telstra Group Ltd, Australia’s largest telecom company. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of FY26, according to the company release on Wednesday.

Versent Group, which develops cloud solutions for clients and has about 650 people, generated about $138 million in revenue for the year ended June 2025. This implies that even if Infosys does not grow its business of $19.28 billion this year, its revenue is expected to grow by atleast 0.72% in FY26.

“Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive of Infosys, as part of the company’s filings on Wednesday.

Not a first For Infosys, Telstra is not a new client. The IT outsourcer had announced a multi-year software engineering and IT transformation partnership with Telstra last year and a similar one with Telstra International earlier this year to streamline operations.

This year, Infosys also bought US-based MRE Consulting and Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link for about $98 million combined—taking its 2025 acquisition tally to roughly $254 million.

The latest announcements imply that Infosys is looking at growth from acquisitions in times of uncertainty regarding client spending and muted demand, as tariff-related dangers impede clients from spending on crucial tech revamps.

According to the company’s management, the company got 40 basis points of its 2.6% sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms during the April-June 2025 period from its acquisitions of MRE and Missing Link. “And for the full year also, it will be a similar number,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, during the company’s post-earnings media press conference on 23 July.

Infosys ended the first quarter with $4.94 billion in revenue, up 4.46% sequentially. The company also raised its lower end of the revenue guidance for the year to 1-3% citing a strong order book.

Still, Infosys’s shift towards acquisitions tracks peer Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, which has depended on acquisitions for much of its yearly growth last quarter. Cognizant ended last quarter with $5.25 billion, up 2.54% sequentially.

Cognizant reported 8.2% year-on-year growth in the January–March period and 7.2% in the April–June quarter, both in constant currency terms. Growth from its Belcan and Thirdera acquisitions contributed 4% in Q1, and Belcan alone added a similar share in Q2, according to the company’s release. This suggests that the company’s organic growth is slipping, raising concerns about its ability to win business discounting acquisitions.

Peers under pressure For Infosys, the acquisitions come at a time when there has been a dearth of deals valued at over $1 billion in more than a year’s time.

Nevertheless, the company has brought investors some cause for cheer. Driven by energy companies, Infosys’s 4.5% sequential growth was the fastest among top five peers including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd last quarter.

While HCLTech and Tech Mahindra increased their revenue by 1.34% and 0.97% sequentially, TCS and Wipro reported a revenue decline of 0.59% and 0.35%, respectively.

Each of the larger IT outsourcers are struggling to win big ticket deals and the ones they have, are being lost to smaller, more nimble competitors. This has impacted the first quarter of the top five which has to now counter macro uncertainty and Gen AI.

For now, about 9.1% of the company’s first quarter revenue, or about $450 million comes from the ‘Rest of World’ segment which include geographies except North America, Europe, and India.

Atleast one analyst said this was done to gain market share within the Australian market.