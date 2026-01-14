Infosys beats revenue estimates in Q3, sees demand recovery gathering pace
Jas Bardia 5 min read 14 Jan 2026, 10:07 pm IST
Summary
Infosys Ltd exceeded revenue expectations for the December quarter, reporting $5.1 billion. Despite margin pressures, it raised its full-year guidance to 3-3.5%.
Infosys Ltd reported better-than-expected results for the December quarter, adding to early signs of a demand recovery in India’s $283-billion IT services industry even as margin pressures persist.
