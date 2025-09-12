Infosys’s share buyback: A playbook for Indian IT firms to catch up with AI?
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 4 min read 12 Sept 2025, 04:43 pm IST
Summary
- Infosys’s ₹18,000-crore buyback boosted shares and signaled a playbook Indian IT giants may follow to reassure investors. But as global rivals like Accenture and IBM ramp up GenAI bets, questions loom over whether Infosys is prioritizing shareholder returns over future-readiness.
Markets on Friday cheered Infosys Ltd’s ₹18,000-crore share repurchase plan, a playbook analysts expect India’s top IT services firms to borrow to shore up investor confidence while they catch up with artificial intelligence and other new-age technologies.
