Infosys’s share buyback: A playbook for Indian IT firms to catch up with AI?

Markets on Friday cheered Infosys Ltd’s ₹18,000-crore share repurchase plan, a playbook analysts expect India’s top IT services firms to borrow to shore up investor confidence while they catch up with artificial intelligence and other new-age technologies.

Infosys shares ended the day’s 1% higher on NSE, a day after it announced its fifth share buyback since its first in 2017.

But the company’s spending report card raises an important question: Is India’s second-largest information technology services vendor prioritising shareholder returns over making itself future-ready by investing in AI and buying companies with disruptive technologies?

“In a choppy market, buybacks are the easiest lever they have to prop up confidence while they figure out how to reinvent delivery for the AI era," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, an outsourcing-research firm.

“Buybacks are a way of admitting growth is slowing, but they’re also a signal to shareholders that management knows how to keep returns flowing. Expect the rest of the majors—TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech M—to keep dipping into the same playbook," he added.

Since 1 April 2017, Infosys has returned ₹1,51,987 crore ($17 billion) to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks, according to Mint research. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based company spent ₹8,925.62 crore ($1.01 billion) on research and development and about ₹11,500 crore ($1.3 billion) on 20 acquisitions, according to disclosures made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Only nine of these acquisitions were of cybersecurity, data analytics, or consulting firms, while the remaining were either to expand in some geographies or its current offerings.

Infosys’s acquisitions in the digital space include three Australian firms—cloud services provider Versent Group, cybersecurity firm Missing Link, and experience design agency Carter Digital; and three American companies—analytics firm MRE Consulting, digital customer experience company Blue Acorn iCi, and WongDoody, a digital creative and consumer insights agency.

Infosys also bought an Indian semiconductor firm called InSemi, London-based design firm Brilliant Basics, and German digital marketing firm Oddity.

Share repurchases often help companies improve their market performance, and are typically undertaken if a firm’s management concludes that the business is undervalued. Infosys’s shares are down 25% since 1 January.

In a buyback, companies end up reducing the number of shares in the market, which could help increase the stock’s price and allow companies to distribute excess cash to shareholders.

“By undertaking the buyback, (Infosys’s) senior management is signalling that it is a responsible custodian of shareholder value, but at the same time it is also signaling that it hasn’t found use of its extra cash at this time through R&D or M&A efforts that provide a superior return to its shareholders," said Siddharth Pai, founder and managing partner of Siana Capital.

The GenAI effect

Infosys’s profitability has declined 360 basis points in the eight years since the company initiated its share repurchases. Infosys’s operating margin dropped from 24.7% at the end of March 2017 to 21.1% in March this year.

Analysts, investors, and industry executives blame the pricing pressure faced by Infosys and its peers.

However, Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh, who took charge in January 2018, has denied any pricing pressure, attributing the decline in profitability to the company’s investments.

Still, what cannot be disputed is that Infosys and other IT services firms face an existential risk because of the advent of generative AI.

A case in point: Since ChatGPT was launched on 30 November 2022, the share prices of Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd have fallen 7.91% and 7.52%, respectively.

“AI may drive [about] 20% revenue-deflation in IT services over [2025-2030] with higher impact on high-margin revenue streams," Jefferies analysts Akshat Agarwal, Surinder Thind, and Ayush Bansal wrote in a note dated 11 September.

“AI is likely to limit growth in the IT services market to 1.5%-3% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over 2024-29 due to three key reasons. (1) Clients may delay IT spends on concerns of rapid AI advancements rendering current investments obsolete. (2) AI-led productivity gains may impact existing IT services revenues by 20% over FY25-30, while growth opportunities arising from AI may be back-ended. (3) Clients have not fully realised ROIs (returns on investment) on elevated incremental tech. spends of US$280bn avg. over 2021-24, vs. US$130bn over 2016-20," they added.

It is no surprise that Infosys, like its other homegrown rivals, including TCS and HCL Technologies Ltd, do not quantify business from GenAI-related work.

This is in contrast to larger foreign rivals such as Accenture Plc. and International Business Machines Corp., which have started disclosing business from these disruptive technologies.

Since September 2023, Accenture has stated that it has secured $7.1 billion worth of Gen AI-related work, while IBM claims to have won $7.5 billion work from Gen AI-related technologies.

For now, Infosys may have grown faster than TCS in six of the previous eight financial years. However, it has grown slower than HCL Technologies in five of the previous eight years.

Still, Infosys is cautiously optimistic on the future. In July, the company raised the lower end of its revenue projection for 2025-26 to 1-3% in constant currency terms, higher than the flat to 3% growth it had projected in April—which was its slowest revenue guidance in at least a decade. Constant currency does not take currency fluctuation into account.

