Infosys’s share buyback: A playbook for Indian IT firms to catch up with AI?

“AI is likely to limit growth in the IT services market to 1.5%-3% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over 2024-29 due to three key reasons. (1) Clients may delay IT spends on concerns of rapid AI advancements rendering current investments obsolete. (2) AI-led productivity gains may impact existing IT services revenues by 20% over FY25-30, while growth opportunities arising from AI may be back-ended. (3) Clients have not fully realised ROIs (returns on investment) on elevated incremental tech. spends of US$280bn avg. over 2021-24, vs. US$130bn over 2016-20," they added.