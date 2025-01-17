Infosys CEO Salil Parekh expressed concerns about the IT major's toxic work culture during its Q3 earnings call on January 16.
The Infosys CEO was asked about allegations of the company's salary hikes and toxic work culture during the earning call. The IT major has been criticised after its co-founder Narayana Murthy made remarks on 70 hour workweek.
“In terms of the employee question, within Infosys we have a very clear approach to make sure that everyone is treated fairly. We have a well-defined process of looking at how the performance is driven,” Parikh said.
