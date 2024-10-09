After Cognizant, Tech Mahindra goes after former Infosys top talent
Summary
- In January 2023, when Ravi Kumar S. took over as chief executive officer of Cognizant, at least 10 ex-Infosys executives followed—seven joined directly from Infosys in various leadership positions, and three served stints upwards of 10 months in other companies
A dozen former executives of Infosys Ltd have moved over to Tech Mahindra Ltd since March 2023, when ex-Infosys president Mohit Joshi was announced as its chief executive designate and, subsequently, took charge of the corner room in December. Of the 12 executives, three joined directly from Infosys, while nine had a stint of at least a year at other companies.