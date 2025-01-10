Companies
Infosys counters that Ravi Kumar delayed software before joining as Cognizant CEO
Jas Bardia 5 min read 10 Jan 2025, 11:03 PM IST
SummaryInfosys complaint in US court claims S Ravi Kumar deliberately delayed by 18 months the rollout Helix that rivals Cognizant's healthcare solution as he was in talks to join as CEO of the Nasdaq-listed firm.
Infosys Ltd has alleged that its former executive S Ravi Kumar deliberately delayed the rollout of its product rivalling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s healthcare solution as he was in talks to join as the chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed firm.
