Companies
Infosys started the year strong, but will the end pack a punch?
Jas Bardia 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- For the Bengaluru-based Infosys, macroeconomic concerns along with an exodus of top-level talent in the past 18-24 months will be questions its chief executive Salil Parekh, currently in his 5-year second term that runs till March 2027, will have to address.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Infosys Ltd started FY25 with a bang. Its order books were overflowing with new deals as it reported its highest quarterly deal wins in the three months through June 2024.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less