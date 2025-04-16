Infosys started the year strong, but will the end pack a punch?

The going got tougher as US president Donald Trump imposed tariffs on all imports on 2 April, and announced a 90-day pause on them just a week later. This reversal in stance has put the world on tenterhooks as clients of Infosys, which are among the world’s largest companies, are now uncertain of the macroeconomic environment. Such concerns have stoked fears in the minds of analysts, who are now worried if the world is at the cusp of a recession. Recession would bad news for IT service providers because Fortune 500 companies holding back their tech spending translates to lower revenue for the country’s software outsourcers.