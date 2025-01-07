Companies
Looking within: Infosys turns to employees for new ideas to be scaled up as business offerings
SummaryThe 'Be The Next Business Incubator' programme is aimed at engaging talent and exploring new technologies while retaining employees.
In a first, Infosys Ltd has asked employees to think out of the box and come up with new ideas that can be scaled up and offered to clients as part of a business incubator programme.
