Infosys fares better than expected, steers clear from big-bang AI announcements
Jas Bardia 6 min read 16 Oct 2025, 09:48 pm IST
TCS and Wipro have seen their revenue decline in the first half of the fiscal year, while HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have seen growth. The decline does not portend well for the former, given that the first half is typically better for Indian IT firms.
Infosys Ltd put up a better-than-expected show in the September quarter and raised the lower end of its full-year guidance, even as it keeps a cautious eye on a turbulent world. Across the city, rival Wipro Ltd’s performance paled in comparison, as it grew at a slower pace and profitability declined.
