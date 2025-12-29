Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services provider, will hire fewer graduates directly out of college in the coming years, amplifying concerns for the country’s engineering students as automation continues to shrink entry-level job opportunities.
Infosys first major IT outsourcer to outline a cut in fresher hiring as automation scales
SummaryInfosys is the first homegrown IT services provider to explicitly forecast a decline in entry-level jobs as the sector grapples with AI disruption. Fresher hiring has been muted over the last two years, a setback for about 1.3 million engineers graduating from Indian colleges every year.
