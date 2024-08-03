Centre likely to accept Infosys’ plea on GST notice
Summary
- The move comes after the Bengaluru office of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) issued a pre-show cause notice to the country’s second-largest IT services firm
New Delhi/Bengaluru: In a move that could bring early closure to a potentially damaging tax litigation, the central government is likely to accept Infosys Ltd.’s plea that goods and services tax (GST) does not apply to the services the company avails from its offshore branch offices, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.