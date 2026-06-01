Infosys is aging as young employees count lowest in 15 years

Almost half of Infosys Ltd’s 320,000 employees are now over 30 years old, the highest in the last 15 years, underscoring the challenges faced by the country’s second-largest IT services firm as more young people explore careers beyond the IT sector.
At the end of fiscal year 2026, Infosys had 166,636 employees aged 30 and below, making up about 50.7% of its workforce, a Mint analysis of its annual filings over the last 15 years showed. The Bengaluru-based company ended last year with 328,594 employees, up 5,016 employees from the preceding fiscal year. The share of young employees fell from 53% in the previous fiscal year, continuing a trend of decline since FY23.
The decrease in young employees was offset by an increase in those aged 31-50. Last fiscal, employees in the middle cohort made up 45.7% of the workforce, the highest in the last 15 years. Those over 50 made up 3.5% of the company’s workforce.