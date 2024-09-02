Infosys issues offer letters to 1,000 freshers of 2022 batch after 2.5 years delay, says NITES

After a delay of more than 2.5 years, Infosys has finally issued over 1,000 offer letters to campus hires from 2022, according to the IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on September 2.

"These young engineers, who have been waiting for nearly two years, now have a confirmed joining date of October 7, 2024. This is a huge win for NITES and all the students who stood strong in the face of uncertainty and delay," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

These roles are for System Engineers, with the joining date set for October 7, 2024. Initially offered positions at the Bengaluru-headquartered company in 2022, these software engineers were required to complete two pre-training sessions in 2024, the most recent of which took place on August 19.

Saluja added, "However, we remain vigilant... if Infosys fails to honour this commitment and breaches the joining date, we will not hesitate to organise a protest right in front of the Infosys office."

NITES previously lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys for postponing the onboarding of 2,000 engineering graduates who were selected for system engineer and digital specialist engineer roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh recently said that the company would honor the offers made to freshers and proceed with their onboarding, although there may be some adjustments to the joining dates.

“Every offer that we have given, that offer will be (for) someone who will join the company. We changed some dates but beyond that everyone will join Infosys and there is no change in that approach,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The story began a few months ago when the company contacted candidates who had been offered positions in 2020. Since then, these candidates have expressed concerns about the numerous pre-training sessions and assessments, which have left them uneasy about the entire hiring process.

The salary for a System Engineer was set at ₹3.6 lakh per annum, while the role of Digital Specialist Engineer offered ₹6.5 lakh per annum, according to media reports.