Infosys may lead Indian IT pack this festive season
Jas Bardia 4 min read 03 Oct 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- Infosys’s growth in the three months through September 2024 is expected to exceed top dog Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)’s revenue growth of 1.5-2.4%, according to analysts at the three brokerages.
Observers of the Indian information technology (IT) services space expect Infosys Ltd to post the fastest revenue growth among the industry’s top five for the quarter ended September 2024.
