Infosys eyes early extension, AI boost for $3-billion Daimler deal
Summary
- Infosys is looking to renegotiate and bolster the hardware and software business part with a seventh revenue arm—that of AI—into a new deal with Daimler
India’s second-biggest information technology services company has begun work much in advance to expand its largest contract worth more than $3 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
