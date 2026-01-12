Infosys risks losing $150 million a year from one of its largest clients
Infosys provided iPhone cases, laptops, Microsoft 365 subscriptions, and fingerprint readers for Daimler's IT operations, but there were differences between the two over execution and billing delays.
Infosys Ltd risks losing over a third of its $400 annual revenue from Daimler, one of its three largest clients, as the German auto giant seeks a new vendor for software and equipment following execution delays, according to two people familiar with the details.