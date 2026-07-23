Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate

Infosys on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate, with effect from April 1, 2027, paving the way for a planned leadership transition at India's second-largest IT services company.

Dash will assume the roles of Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027, succeeding Salil Parekh after the completion of his second term. Parekh will have led the company for more than nine years by the time the transition takes place.

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The company said Dash's appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board. He has been appointed for a five-year term, subject to approval from the company's shareholders.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the role of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate of Infosys? ⌵ Ashiss Kumar Dash has been appointed as CEO designate of Infosys, with plans to assume the positions of Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027, succeeding Salil Parekh. 2 Why did Infosys lower its FY27 revenue growth forecast? ⌵ Infosys trimmed its FY27 revenue growth forecast due to softer technology spending by global clients, which is influenced by high interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions. 3 How will Ashiss Kumar Dash's leadership impact Infosys' growth strategy? ⌵ Dash's leadership is expected to focus on strengthening Infosys' growth strategy, particularly in accelerating its AI-led transformation amid industry changes. 4 Should shareholders approve Ashiss Kumar Dash's appointment as CEO? ⌵ While the board has recommended Dash's appointment for a five-year term, shareholders should consider his extensive experience and the anticipated direction of Infosys in a changing technology landscape. 5 What has been the trend in Infosys' employee attrition rate? ⌵ The employee attrition rate at Infosys improved to 13% on a trailing twelve-month basis as of Q1 FY27, down from 14.4% in the same quarter last year, though it increased slightly from the previous quarter.

"Having spent over three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies," the statement said.

Currently, Dash heads a broad global business portfolio spanning several industry verticals. In addition to his business responsibilities, he also leads Infosys' sustainability initiatives across the organisation.

"He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams," Infosys said.

According to the company, Dash's blend of strategic vision, commercial expertise and deep experience in technology delivery makes him well suited to steer Infosys through the next phase of growth, which is expected to be driven by artificial intelligence. The board said his leadership will help the company build on its long-standing strengths while accelerating its AI-led transformation strategy.

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Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the technology industry is entering a period of significant change, highlighting the importance of strong leadership as the company prepares for the next phase of innovation and growth.

"The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO," Nilekani said on the appointment.

Infosys trims FY27 revenue growth forecast Infosys on Thursday lowered the upper end of its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year, citing softer technology spending by global clients amid persistently high interest rates and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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The IT services major now expects revenue to grow between 1.5% and 3% in constant currency terms for the fiscal year ending March 2027. Earlier, in April, the company had projected growth in the range of 1.5% to 3.5%. The revised outlook also fell short of analysts' average expectation of 3.4% growth.

Despite the cautious outlook, Infosys reported a solid increase in first-quarter earnings. Net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 rose 12% year-on-year to ₹77.8 billion ($806 million), marginally below analysts' consensus estimate of ₹78.34 billion.

The company's revenue climbed 14% to ₹482 billion, supported in part by the depreciation of the Indian rupee against major currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, which boosted the value of overseas earnings.

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Infosys, along with larger domestic rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been tightening costs and scaling back graduate hiring as demand for traditional IT outsourcing projects continues to weaken. At the same time, enterprise customers are increasingly shifting their technology budgets toward artificial intelligence-driven initiatives.

India's leading IT services companies are now focusing on capturing a larger share of AI-related spending while also deploying artificial intelligence internally to improve productivity, streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency.

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